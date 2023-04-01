In the 80s, this Area was a Popular Albany Hangout – Any Ideas?

From 1946-1986, something else brought thousands to this area and if it were still around, it would be one of a few that remain in the Capital Region. What was it?

The Kohls Plaza located at 1814 Central Avenue in Albany has been a growing strip mall in the Capital Region for decades. In addition to the Kohls, this massive space with the enormous parking lot currently is currently the home to Office Max, O'Toole's, a fitness center, McDonald's, and J.T.'s Central Cafe among other places.

And before Kohls, this plaza was known as the old "Builders Square," but that's not the popular hangout we're referring to.

From 1946-1986, something else brought thousands to this area and if it were still around, it would be one of a few that remain in the Capital Region. What was it?

It was a drive-in movie theatre. Does anyone remember Mohawk Drive-In?

We all know about the Hollywood Drive-In, Malta Drive-In, and the Jerico Drive-In, all three are still around and thriving here in the Capital Region.

But back in 1946, the Mohawk Drive-In was built on the land which is now dominated by big-box stores and chains. According to NewYorkDriveIns.com, the Mohawk Drive-In had its grand opening back on June 1st, 1946, and was demolished 40 years later.

While there are no official records of what the first movie was, one source said it was a film called “The Spanish Main” starring Paul Henreid.

Here is a photo from the early 1980s, Mohawk Drive-In was showing "Poltergeist" that night.

