My Knees Retired Before I Did

About 20 years ago, my knees sat me down and made it clear — our basketball days were over. Years of tweaks, twists, and torn pride (and tendons) have forced me into early retirement from the hardwood.

While I’ll still dominate the occasional Nerf hoop battle with my son, there’s one thing I’ll never do again — strap on skis. I’ve accepted my limits.

Adrenaline Rush without the Medical Bills

But here in Upstate New York, skiing is practically a winter religion. For those of us who prefer our adrenaline with a little less chance of an ER visit, there’s another option: snow tubing—no lessons, no fancy gear — just good old-fashioned gravity and laughter.

Recently, USA Today ranked the best snow tubing spots in the entire country, and a New York favorite just a short drive from Albany made the list — Hunter Mountain Resort.

Here’s what they had to say about Hunter Mountain:

“Equipped with one of the longest snow tubing courses in New York, Hunter Mountain Resort offers an exciting experience for adults and children alike. The course is nearly 1,000 feet long and also offers a dedicated surface lift to help guests reach the top of the hill with ease.”

So whether you’re a former athlete with knees that creak louder than your floorboards or just someone looking for a thrill without the spills, Hunter Mountain’s tubing park is calling your name.

You can vote once per day until Monday, November 10, at noon ET, to help Hunter Mountain climb to the top of the USA Today rankings. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 19th.

