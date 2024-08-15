Have You Ever Wanted to Get Nekked in a Cave?

Six years ago, Howe Caverns came up with a brilliant idea: for one day, they'd allow people to stroll naked through their hallowed caverns with a promotion called "Naked in a Cave."

While I'll admit that I thought the idea was a pure stroke of genius, I didn't understand how people would react to it. Back in 2018 (their first year doing it), the buzz from the event went viral, yet I still had some questions about whether or not people wanted to get butt-naked in front of strangers and check out age-old cavernous holes.

It's Always a Chilly 52 Degrees Down There

Body image issues aside, I get cold easily. It's always a chilly 52 degrees inside Howe Caverns, and as any man can attest, cold temps and no clothes are a recipe for a shrinkage disaster.

I never did have a chance to stroll through Howe Cavers stark naked, but over the years, many people seemed to enjoy it. We contacted someone who did it a few years back and asked about the vibe.

Who showed up? Was it a sausage-fest? And here's what they told us:

"More like mini hot dogs, mostly due to the cold. Though, it was pretty balanced. The overwhelming majority were couples," they told us, adding, "There were a few 'odd men out' (types of) people, and most of them were guys, but there were single women too."

Naked in a Cave Howe Caverns, Last year of naked in a cave in Upstate New York, 518-news, 518news Flickr loading...

It's the Last Year to Get Naked in a Cave

On Saturday, 28 September 2024, Howe Caverns will celebrate body positivity again during their wildly popular "Naked in a Cave" promotion. Still, according to a Facebook post this week, it will be their last year.

Howe Caverns didn't explain why they're stripping the popular event; they may even bring it back. Meantime, it's now or never if you've ever wanted to do this butt-naked bucket-list activity.

"THIS WILL BE THE LAST YEAR OF OUR NAKED IN A CAVE EVENT! If this event has been on your bucket list, don’t miss out! It’s now or never! This will be your final opportunity to attend this amazing event. Come see some old friends and make some new friends this year because next year, you will have to get naked somewhere else."

Tickets will be limited to 350 guests and will sell out quickly!

Tickets for the stroll are $85.00 (plus tax) per person.

That ticket includes 1 complimentary adult beverage (beer or wine) and a souvenir robe.

This event is for ages 21 and over ONLY!

Reservations are now being accepted online or by calling 518-296-8900.

