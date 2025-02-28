How & When to See 7 Planets Align In New York Night Sky Tonight

Get ready to witness a spectacular sight in the night sky this week. Seven planets will line up. When can you see this space phenomenon? Here are the details.

If you’re in New York and love stargazing, you’re in for a treat! On Friday, February 28th, 2025, all seven other planets in our solar system will align in the night sky. This kind of planetary parade won’t happen again until 2040, so you won’t want to miss it.

When Can You See This Amazing Sight?

The best time to catch this celestial show is right after sunset. In New York, the sun will set around 5:45 pm, and you’ll have about 45 minutes to see the planets before some start dipping below the horizon. The key is to get outside as soon as the sky begins to darken.

What Can We Expect With The Planets We Will See?

-Venus will be the brightest and easiest to spot, glowing in the western sky.

-Jupiter & Saturn will also be pretty noticeable, shining like bright white dots.

-Mars will have a reddish hue, making it stand out.

-Mercury is a little trickier to see. It’ll be low on the horizon, so make sure you have a clear view of the western sky.

-Uranus & Neptune are too faint for the naked eye, but if you have binoculars or a telescope, you might be able to see Uranus as a small greenish dot and Neptune as a tiny blue one.

Where Is the Best Place To View These Planets in New York State?

For the clearest view, avoid city lights and head somewhere with an open horizon, like:

Adirondack Mountains (Low light pollution = amazing views!)

Thacher Park (Albany area)

Hudson Valley hilltops

So grab a warm coat, a pair of binoculars, and a friend or two. You don't want to miss this. Remember, the next time you can see this cosmic event will be 2040.