How To Keep Your Pets Safe From Coyotes In Upstate NY

As pet owners, we do whatever it takes to keep our pets safe. We ensure they have all of their shots and are protected from fleas and ticks. But there is a predator out in full force this time of year. How do you protect your pets from coyotes?

Canva Canva loading...

It's Coyote Mating Season-What You Need to Know

During this time of year, the early winter months, coyotes are on the prowl. Because it's coyote mating season, they tend to attack small animals. The attacks are caused because the mating coyotes become hungry and are very protective. I know that we hear the coyotes calling out in the night sounding like wounded dogs. They do this to lure animals (pets) to them.

Canva Canva loading...

Here Are Things You Can Get Rid of on Your Property That Attract Coyotes

Coyotes aren't just attracted to small animals and pets, they are attracted to bird feeders. The reason is that these bird feeders attract squirrels or small outdoor animals.

Canva loading...

Here are more tips according to the NY State DEC:

Do not allow coyotes to approach people or pets. If you see a coyote, be aggressive in your behavior: stand tall and hold your arms up or out to look large. If a coyote lingers for too long, then make loud noises, wave your arms, and throw sticks and stones.

Teach children to appreciate coyotes from a distance.

Do not allow pets to run free. Supervise all outdoor pets to keep them safe from coyotes and other wildlife, especially at sunset and at night. Small dogs and cats are especially vulnerable.

Fenced yards may deter coyotes. The fence should be tight to the ground, preferably extending six inches below ground level and taller than four feet.

Remove brush and tall grass from around your home to reduce protective cover for coyotes. Coyotes are typically secretive and like areas where they can hide.