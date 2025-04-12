Hostile Turkey Pecks and Chases Cars In Upstate New York (VIDEO)

Turkey Takeover in Albany County

An amusing video shows what appears to be an aggressive turkey chasing down and pecking at cars making their way through Corporate Woods, a professional business complex in Albany that houses dozens of high-profile office buildings.

The 90-second video was posted to Albany/Reddit this week.

turkey attacks cars in Upstate New York, Corporate Woods Albany turkey attack, 518-news, 518news Photo: Google Maps loading...

The person recording the action was behind a white SUV with Florida plates, stalked by a tom turkey. In the video, you can see the SUV driver trying to navigate gently around the belligerent bird, but the gobbler wasn't having it.

This aggressive turkey appeared to have it out for this white SUV, but it wasn't personal. As soon as this car got by, Tom turned his attention to the vehicle behind it. Photo: Screengrabbed from Reddit Video This aggressive turkey appeared to have it out for this white SUV, but it wasn't personal. As soon as this car got by, Tom turned his attention to the vehicle behind it. Photo: Screengrabbed from Reddit Video loading...

See the Video Below

The turkey continued to harass the white SUV, but the vehicle was slick enough to pass.

Once the turkey gave up on the white SUV with Florida plates, Tom immediately turned his attention to the next vehicle in tow and made a full-on beeline for the car.

Are Turkeys Aggressive?

Yes, wild turkeys can be aggressive toward cars. They often mistake vehicle reflections as rival birds and "display aggressive behaviors like pecking or even flying at the vehicle. "

They may also attack vehicles as part of territorial displays or attempts to assert dominance, especially during the breeding season, which begins in early April and continues through early June.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn