Hostile Turkey Pecks and Chases Cars In Upstate New York (VIDEO)
Turkey Takeover in Albany County
An amusing video shows what appears to be an aggressive turkey chasing down and pecking at cars making their way through Corporate Woods, a professional business complex in Albany that houses dozens of high-profile office buildings.
The 90-second video was posted to Albany/Reddit this week.
The person recording the action was behind a white SUV with Florida plates, stalked by a tom turkey. In the video, you can see the SUV driver trying to navigate gently around the belligerent bird, but the gobbler wasn't having it.
See the Video Below
The turkey continued to harass the white SUV, but the vehicle was slick enough to pass.
Once the turkey gave up on the white SUV with Florida plates, Tom immediately turned his attention to the next vehicle in tow and made a full-on beeline for the car.
Cooperate woods blvd wild turkey attack
byu/Kindly_Assistant_934 inAlbany
Are Turkeys Aggressive?
Yes, wild turkeys can be aggressive toward cars. They often mistake vehicle reflections as rival birds and "display aggressive behaviors like pecking or even flying at the vehicle. "
They may also attack vehicles as part of territorial displays or attempts to assert dominance, especially during the breeding season, which begins in early April and continues through early June.
