SSPD Rescued "Sly" in February

Shout-out to the Saratoga Springs Police Department for helping rescue this beautiful horse, Sly, back in February, but that's not all they did for this 22-year-old sweet male with a kind disposition.

Now, Sly can return the favor by protecting, serving, and helping with crowd control in The Spa City.

attachment-sspd 2 Photo: SSPD loading...

Sly Joins the SSPD

Last week, the Saratoga Springs Police Department announced that Sly has partnered with the city for his new public service role.

Read More: Barstool CEO Gives Pawsome Update on Dog Rescue in Upstate NY

This is, in part, what the Saratoga Springs Police Department wrote on their Facebook page:

In February, Sly captured the hearts of many after being dramatically rescued from a frozen pond in Saratoga Springs. Since that day, he has been in training with his owner, Allison Ernst, who has generously partnered with the department to prepare Sly for a new role in public service.

attachment-SSPD 1 Photo: SSPD loading...

According to a report from News 10 ABC, Sly's owner, Alison Ernst, was thrilled to have him join the mounted unit patrol.

“It means a lot to me,” said Ernst, a Licensed Veterinary Technician at Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital. “I think it’s a great way to give back to them,” she told the news station.

No Cost to Taxpayers

The SSPD appreciated that Ernst worked with Sly to prepare him for his new role, which the police department says comes at no cost to taxpayers, although I'd imagine residents will offer plenty of treats for his hard work.

They wrote, "Thanks to her dedication and community spirit, Sly will now serve alongside the very officers who helped save his life—all at no cost to the department."

According to the SSPD, Sly’s addition will enhance the department’s ability to engage with the public during community events and bolster patrol coverage during the city’s busy summer season.

14 Celebs You Might Spot Anytime in Saratoga Springs, New York Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany