Horrific Animal Abuse Case in the Capital Region

In one of the more disturbing cases of Capital Region animal abuse, police say a car parked in Halfmoon had so many flies buzzing around the trunk that they had no choice but to investigate what was inside.

Sadly, investigators found 14 dead Chihuahuas in the trunk of a Troy woman's car.

14 Dead Dogs in Woman's Trunk

According to a report from CBS 6 News, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office was alerted about a black Volkswagen Jetta parked in the Town of Halfmoon on Tuesday, "with multiple flies swarming around the trunk area."

Upon investigation, deputies found large black garbage bags containing the 14 deceased dogs.

The report states that 39-year-old London Jae of Troy has been charged with 14 counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty and then released on an appearance ticket to appear in Bethlehem Court on July 1.

London Jae Photo: CBS 6 News

What is She Alleged to Have Done?

According to Albany Sheriff Craig Apple, the incident occurred at the Quality Inn and Suites in Bethlehem. The owner (Jae) stayed there, and her RV was parked with the dogs overnight.

"The next morning, all the dogs had succumbed to the heat. The owner then purchased garbage bags to dispose of the dogs and left them in a friend’s trunk, intending to discard them."

How Can You Help?

If you witness animal cruelty or believe an animal is in danger, report the matter immediately to local law enforcement and/or your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or other humane enforcement agencies.

Over a decade ago, the Albany County Animal Abuser Registry was created by an act of the Albany County Legislature known as Local Law K. The registry, hosted by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, is a service to the public.

The following people seen on this list have been convicted of animal cruelty. While it's unclear exactly what they're guilty of, one thing is clear: They are not allowed to own, possess, reside, have custody of, or intentionally engage in physical contact with any animal.

