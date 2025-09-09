How Long Has it Been?

It’s hard to wrap my head around this, but somehow Home Alone came out 35 years ago. Every time I see Macaulay Culkin, my brain still thinks he’s that clever, mischievous 8-year-old Kevin McCallister setting booby traps for the Wet Bandits.

But no.

Culkin is now in his mid-forties, and sources say that he will be coming to Upstate New York this December.

On December 6, the West Herr Auditorium Theatre will host Home Alone: A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin.

Watch Home Alone with "Kevin"

The event will feature a screening of the holiday classic followed by a live, moderated interview with Culkin himself. Yes, the kid who once slapped aftershave on his cheeks and screamed is going to be answering your questions in real life.

Of course, Culkin’s career didn’t stop at Home Alone. He’s appeared in films like My Girl and Party Monster, and more recently popped up in American Horror Story and Robot Chicken.

And he was recently honored with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets for the Rochester event go on sale on Friday, September 12, at 10 a.m. and will be available both online and at the box office. VIP tickets come with perks such as a special laminate, exclusive seating, access to signed merchandise, and even a post-show Q&A with Culkin.

So if you’ve ever wanted to watch Home Alone with the man who outsmarted two burglars using paint cans, an iron, some marbles, and cardboard cutouts, this is your chance.

Just don’t ask him to set up the traps again!

