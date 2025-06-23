Governor Hochul Wants a New Power Plant

Sources say that Governor Kathy Hochul is spearheading a mission to build the first primary new US power plant in New York for the first time in many years.

If the state builds a nuclear plant in Upstate New York, which is expected, sources say it would be the first in New York since 1975 construction started on Nine Mile Point Unit 2 in Oswego County.

Why a Zero-Emission Power Plant?

A zero-emission power plant offers numerous benefits for public health and the environment. By eliminating the release of greenhouse gases and other pollutants, they mitigate climate change, improve air quality, and reduce associated health risks. Additionally, these plants can enhance energy security and offer economic advantages.

This message appeared on the official website of New York State:

"Governor Kathy Hochul today directed the New York Power Authority (NYPA) to develop and construct a zero-emission advanced nuclear power plant in Upstate New York to support a reliable and affordable electric grid, while providing the necessary zero-emission electricity to achieve a clean energy economy. "

According to Syracuse.com, Hochul told NYPA to develop at least 1,000 megawatts of nuclear power. That would increase total atomic capacity in New York by 30%, to 4,300 megawatts.

Somewhere in Upstate New York

According to sources, officials are looking for an upstate site for the new facility and will design the new reactor, but that hasn't been determined yet.

According to Syracuse.com, the new nuclear power plant in New York state is likely to be built in Oswego County, near the existing Nine Mile Point nuclear facility.

Detractors say that zero-emission power plants can be expensive, particularly when considering the initial capital investment, and they often require significant upfront costs for construction and infrastructure. Despite the high upfront costs, it can offer low operating costs and dispatchability

“As New York State electrifies its economy, deactivates aging fossil fuel power generation, and continues to attract large manufacturers that create good-paying jobs, we must embrace an energy policy of abundance that centers on energy independence and supply chain security to ensure New York controls its energy future,” Governor Hochul said.

