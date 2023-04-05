HGTV Looking for Old Homes to Restore in Upstate NY!

HGTV wants to restore an old home in Upstate NY!

There's no shortage of picturesque landscapes, stunning views, and old beautiful homes in our area, and it's no wonder why HGTV is in Upstate New York looking for its next home to restore.

HGTV is an American television channel that primarily broadcasts reality programming related to home improvement and real estate and as of 2016, HGTV has invested at least $400 million annually in original programming.

"I am the Casting Producer for a fun TV series for HGTV.

We are currently looking for homeowners in the Upstate New York area who are interested in receiving professional help to restore parts of their historical home! Let's chat!" - Casting Agent, HGTV

HGTV needs to know about your Upstate NY home - here's how to get in on the project!

And they don't plan on stopping there. HGTV is looking to restore an old house in Upstate New York and the Casting Producer wants suggestions, and here's what they're looking for.

Currently looking for homeowners in the Upstate New York area who are interested in receiving professional help to restore parts of their historical homes.

The home needs to be 100 years old, or older and purchased within the last 12 months for $150k or less.

Does your home tell a story? HGTV is looking for homes that have "history"

Their team of designers and historical preservationists will work with the homeowners to create a "stunning restoration within the home!"

If you're interested, message or email konnercookecasting@gmail.com

