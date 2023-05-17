Help! Upstate NY Man Steals Rescue Truck From Firehouse

Help! Upstate NY Man Steals Rescue Truck From Firehouse

Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office

An urgent message from an Upstate New York Fire Department alerted the public to a man who blatantly walked into the Eagle Mills Fire Department and drove away with a rescue truck.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is looking for this man who, on Tuesday, May 16th walked into the Eagle Mills Fire Department on Brunswick Road in Troy at 10:45 am and drove off with one of the rescue trucks.

The Sheriff's Office said that the suspect also has an unknown make or model orange bicycle that he placed in the stolen vehicle.

The Suspect Stole This Rescue Truck From the Eagle Mills Fire Department

The stolen vehicle is a 2019 Chevrolet Fire Utility Vehicle. It is red with gold and white lettering.

It is a very unique utility truck not only because it is an actual rescue truck with the Eagle Mills Fire Department emblem and lettering on the sides.

The back of the truck is different too. It has rear roll-up doors with reflective yellow and red stripes.

Here is the license plate on the truck.

The suspect was seen driving the vehicle exited the firehouse parking lot heading westbound on Route 2 (Brunswick Road).

If you have any information or have seen the truck or the suspect, please call the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 518-270-5252.

