Luciano Frattolin, the Montreal man who is alleged to have killed his 9-year-old daughter and then discarded her body in a wooded area near Ticonderoga, New York, appeared in court on Wednesday.

Frattolin, who has maintained his innocence all along, was seen in a report from New Channel 13 being escorted into the Essex County Courthouse wearing dark-framed glasses and a baggy suit, while donning handcuffs and a waste chain.

According to News Channel 13, he pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse on Wednesday.

While he made his way into the courthouse, Frattolin dodged questions from a reporter (believed to be WNYT's Kumi Tucker) about his daughter, Melina, who was found a few weeks back in a shallow pond outside of Ticonderoga, pinned under a rock and a fallen tree on July 20th.

Frattolin was only visible for a few seconds before he was taken inside the courthouse, but that didn't stop the reporter from asking, "Hey, do you miss your daughter...anything to say about your daughter?"

Frattolin, who has been described as a sociopath by State Police, has maintained his innocence all along.

Mark Mulholland from News Channel 13 told us last week that even after the body was discovered following his false claim that she was abducted, Frattolon never cracked or caved, denying any wrongdoing.

"Even after several hours of interviews, he maintained the same story that two guys came along in a white van at the Exit 22 rest area while he relieved himself."

Mulholland told GNA that his story hasn't changed, and that the father still contends that Melina was kidnapped.

"He didn't crack, he has maintained his innocence, and he has not confessed," Mulholland explained.

"(Police) describe him as a sociopath."

