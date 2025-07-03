I love animals, and I am always alert when driving to make sure I don't hit a squirrel or a deer. The other day, my dog got hold of a baby bunny in our backyard. I was a wreck. Thankfully, he didn’t hurt it. The bunny wriggled free and took off into the woods.

The next morning, that same little bunny showed up again—right in front of our garage. I thought about giving it some food, but my wife said it needed to learn how to survive on its own.

That got me thinking. Are we even allowed to feed wild animals in New York?

There’s no exact law saying you can’t. But the Department of Environmental Conservation strongly advises against it.

Feeding wildlife may seem kind, but it can cause problems. Animals can forget how to find food on their own. It might even draw in raccoons, skunks, or worse: bears.

Feeding them can also spread disease. And when wild animals get too used to people, they can start getting bold. That could be dangerous for your pets, your family, and the animals themselves.

It’s also risky to try to care for a hurt or lost wild animal by yourself. You might mean well, but it could make things worse. In some cases, it could even break the law.

If you want to help wildlife, let your yard do the work. You can plant native bushes. Set out a shallow dish of water. Keep it calm and natural.

As cute as that bunny was, the best thing I could do was let it go. Sometimes, the kindest thing is to step back.