“F” ‘n Amazing! ‘America’s Best Restaurants’ to Feature Upstate Seafood Eatery

A local seafood restaurant with two locations in the Capital Region is getting ready to film an episode of "America's Best Restaurants." After following the restaurant online, the producers reached out to see if the owner would be interested in the YouTube show highlighting the eatery. The show will film next month.

Eddie F's Eatery Facebook page Eddie F's Eatery Facebook page loading...

Which Capital Region Seafood Restaurant Will Be Highlighted?

Eddie F's seafood restaurant has two locations. They have been in Saratoga Springs for seven years and just opened their new location on Route 9 in Clifton Park at the old Harbor House back in February.

Eddie F's Facebook page Eddie F's Facebook page loading...

Google Maps Street View Google Maps Street View loading...

What Show Reached Out to Eddie F's?

"America's Best Restaurants", a YouTube channel show, will hopefully be visiting both locations next month to start filming. The show travels throughout the nation highlighting what they consider to be the best restaurants and Eddie F's got the call.

Eddie F's Facebook page Eddie F's Facebook page loading...

When Will "America's Best Restaurants" Be in the Capital Region to Film?

According to News 10 ABC, owner Ed Fazzone was in disbelief when the show reached out. After he realized it wasn't a hoax, he agreed for the YouTube channel to come and film. "America's Best Restaurants" will be in the Capital Region to film on April 12th. He is hoping that both of his locations will be featured in the show.

Eddie F's Eatery Facebook page Eddie F's Eatery Facebook page loading...

Eddie F's is Doing Something Special to Celebrate the Filming

Eddie F's will be giving away two $25 gift cards. All you need to do is comment on Eddie F's Facebook post before the April 12th filming. During the visit, Eddie F's will pick one winner, and after the "America's Best Restaurants" show premiers, another winner will be drawn.

Ed Fazzone says he's humbled and honored to be selected after starting off at his small place in Saratoga.