There are many ways to combat insects in the summertime in Upstate New York, but this is one you may not have heard of.

Ever opened your mailbox and spotted a scented dryer sheet tucked in the back? No? Well, you just might this summer.

As the weather warms up, bees, wasps, and yellowjackets start looking for cool, dark spots to build their nests — and your mailbox is prime real estate.

One mail carrier shared on Reddit that this is such a common issue, he's found up to five bees inside a single mailbox. His simple solution? Stick a scented dryer sheet in the back.

Bees hate the smell. The sheet acts as a natural deterrent, keeping them out and making it safer for mail carriers to do their jobs.

The mail carrier mentioned that any brand will work, as long as it's scented. When the smell fades, just replace it with a fresh one.

So if you spot a dryer sheet in your mailbox, don’t toss it. It's there for a good reason.

Even better, why not beat the bees to it? Pop a dryer sheet in your mailbox now and help keep things sting-free.

I’ve got a whole box in my laundry room, and today, I’m using one for this. Feels like a small thing to do for the folks who deliver our mail every day.

Go ahead and grab a dryer sheet and toss it in the back of your mailbox. Your mail carrier will thank you.