Who Left This Poor Dog to Suffer?

Her name is Marisol, and right now, she's not doing so well.

On Wednesday, November 18th, a severely emaciated dog believed to be a German shepherd was found on McClellan Street near Schenectady High School.

Her condition is heartbreaking, and authorities are asking for the public's help. Who did this?

McClellan Street in Schenectady, where a dog was sadly left to die. Police want to know who did this. Photo: Google Maps McClellan Street in Schenectady, where a dog was sadly left to die. Police want to know who did this. Photo: Google Maps

Marisol Is Fighting for Her Life

According to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, Marisol is so dangerously thin and weak that she cannot stand on her own. Even something as simple as lifting her head is a struggle.

She is currently in critical condition and receiving urgent veterinary care.

It's difficult to imagine what this poor animal has endured, how long she's been suffering, and how she ended up in this condition. Hopefully someone, somewhere knows what happened.

Schenectady Police Want Answers

Photo: Schenectady Police Dept Photo: Schenectady Police Dept

The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, in partnership with the Schenectady Police Department and Schenectady County SPCA, is asking anyone who recognizes Marisol, knows where she's been living, or recently saw her near McClellan Street to come forward.

Even the smallest detail could help investigators piece together what happened and bring the owner to justice.

Read More: South Glens Falls Police Searching for Fox After Woman Attacked

Reward Offered

There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for Marisol, the German Shepherd, being in this condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Schenectady Animal Control at (518) 382-5200, extension 5655. Officials ask that tips be provided directly to investigators rather than posted on social media.

If you'd like to support Marisol's care and help other animals affected by cruelty, visit www.mohawkhumane.org/cruelty.

Please share her story, and let's hope this sweet girl has enough fight left in her to experience the loving home she's always deserved.

In 2010, the Albany County Legislature established its Animal Abuser Registry.

Managed by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, the registry provides the public with information about individuals convicted of animal cruelty.

If you witness suspected animal cruelty or believe an animal is in immediate danger, contact local law enforcement or an appropriate animal welfare organization.

The registry can also be an important resource for anyone considering placing an animal in another person's care.

Below are the individuals currently listed on the Albany County Animal Abuser Registry.

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sheriff's Department Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany