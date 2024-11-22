Winter In Upstate New York: Noticeably Warmer Over The Years

Remember Getting Lots of Snow?

How much has Winter weather changed throughout the years in Upstate New York? Ask anyone who remembers being a kid in the '80s, '90s, or even the early 2000s, and they'll harken back to the days when we'd have Noreasters in November and full-blown white-outs in February.

Remember listening to your favorite radio station in the morning to hear if your school district was closed? Yeah, me too. While the technology has changed (students and parents await a text from school on snow days), the data backs up what Upstate New York residents already know: winter in the Capital Region isn't like it used to be.

Albany is a Top Five "Warming Location" in the US

According to data compiled by Climate Central, the average winter temperature in 241 US cities has dipped considerably since 1970.

Over 54 years, the average winter temperatures have increased in nearly all 241 locations since 1970, with an average increase of 4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The data shows that, on average, winter warmed the most in locations across the Upper Midwest, Northeast, and Ohio Valley.

The Top Winter Warming Locations

According to Climate Central, here are the top 6 cities across America that have warmed up the most during that period and the average bump in temperature.

Albany is 5th on the list of America's "warmest" cold weather cities.

Burlington, Vt. 8.2°F

Milwaukee, Wis. 7.4°F

Concord, N.H. 7°F

Green Bay, Wis. 7°F

Albany, N.Y. 6.8°F

Toledo, Ohio 6.8°F

A discussion about this recent survey appeared recently on Albany Reddit, and Capital Region residents reminisced about the Upstate winters of yesteryear, with 4 feet of snow, packed ski resorts, school closings, and even sledding.

What do you think?

