Lately, we have been hearing the howling and the barking of coyotes in our neighborhood and the woods behind our house. We saw a coyote walk between our home and the neighbor's house. We were worried about our small dogs.

Coyotes are especially active this time of year, and while they usually keep their distance, they’ve been known to wander into neighborhoods, especially if they think food is around.

If you have pets, it’s a good idea to stay alert. Letting your dog out in the yard alone, even for a few minutes, could be risky if there’s a coyote nearby. The same goes for cats that like to roam. Coyotes are quick and quiet, and it doesn’t take much for them to snatch up a small animal.

According to the NYDEC, food is one of the biggest reasons coyotes come close to homes. That includes pet food left outside, garbage cans that aren’t tightly closed, bird seed on the ground, or even the smell of a recent barbecue. Keeping things cleaned up and bringing pet bowls inside makes a big difference.

Walks are safer during the day, since dawn and dusk are when coyotes tend to be on the move. And if you ever see one while you’re out with your pet, don’t run. Make some noise, wave your arms, and try to make yourself look bigger.

Lights in the yard can help keep coyotes away, too, especially motion-activated ones.

You don’t need to panic, but a little extra awareness goes a long way. Be aware and follow these tips to keep your furry friends safe from coyotes this summer.