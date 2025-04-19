Community Rallies to Help Upstate New York Museum Destroyed

Three juveniles in Upstate New York were arrested after police alleged they broke into a museum on Monday and ransacked, destroyed, and vandalized property.

It's estimated that the juveniles caused approximately $100,000 worth of damage to the cherished property.

Community Rallies on Behalf of the Museum

Many in the area have asked about donating or helping with the cleanup, and according to museum officials, the best way to reach out is to contact the Friends of the Hudson River Mill Museum.

The Vested Veteran Grill in Corinth is offering a "Operation Kindness Special" to support the recently vandalized Hudson River Mill Museum. If you order a pizza on Friday or Saturday from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM, half the proceeds will be donated to support the museum’s cleanup and restoration efforts.

Another organization is the Hudson River Community Credit Union, which is collecting donations to support restoration efforts at their Corinth office, or by calling 518-886-3400 ext. 6.

3 Juveniles Arrested in Upstate New York

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, three juvenile delinquents were arrested Monday for burglary and criminal mischief at the Hudson River Mill Museum in Corinth.

The report states that deputies responded to the scene on Monday at 10:21 a.m. and discovered significant property damage inside the museum. According to Maureen Kelly, the museum treasurer and board member, the damage was extensive.

Climbed Through Vents, Shattered Glass

According to News 10 ABC, Kelly reports that the vandals used a fire extinguisher, climbed through vents, and left broken and shattered glass scattered throughout the area. Kelly estimates that the young perps did about 100k worth of damage.

“These are juveniles from here. I frankly went to school with their grandparents,” she told the news station.

Kelly posted a Facebook video showing some damage; you can check it out below.

Over 50K Worth of Damage

Hal Raven, the owner of the Saratoga, Corinth, and Hudson Railway, claims that teens vandalized his 1950s fleet of railcars, causing $40,000 worth of damage.

"I just think it’s local kids that are bored,” said Raven. “We can find things for people to do in a constructive manner,” he told News 10 ABC.

