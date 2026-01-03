Christmas is officially over, and if you had a real tree this year, you are probably looking at it now, wondering what to do next.

The needles are falling off, the floor needs vacuuming again, and it is clearly time for the tree to go. The good news is that there are plenty of easy and environmentally friendly ways to get rid of it without sending it to a landfill.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation encourages recycling real Christmas trees whenever possible. Before you move it outside, take a few minutes to remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel, and tree stands. Once it is bare, you have options.

Many cities and towns across New York offer free curbside pickup after the holidays. These trees are often turned into mulch or compost. Pickup rules can vary, so it is a good idea to check with your local Department of Public Works for dates and guidelines.

If you have some space in your yard, you can turn your tree into a brush pile. Birds and small wildlife use them for shelter during the winter months, and it can make for some nice backyard bird watching.

Some local farms accept Christmas trees as treats for goats. The needles provide vitamin C, and the goats love them. You will want to call ahead before dropping one off.

You can also bring your tree to a local recycling center. Many counties offer free drop-off locations and usually allow up to two trees per household.

One very important reminder. Never burn your Christmas tree in a fireplace or wood stove. They are extremely flammable and can cause dangerous chimney fires.