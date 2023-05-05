Chipotle Eatery Coming to Once Popular Saratoga Springs Bar

It looks like Saratoga Springs will finally be getting Chipotle Mexican Grill. It was announced that the popular fast-food Mexican eatery will be replacing a long-time once popular bar now a vacant space on a main drag.

Where Will the New Chipotle Be Built?

The location is at 12 Ballston Ave (Route 50) in Saratoga Springs.

Locals know this building as the old site of the Gaslight Lounge. In 2009 it was sold and the Starting Gate Bar & Grill opened. When it closed in 2013, it stayed vacant for a period of time before becoming an Irish sports-themed bar called Paddy Duggan's Irish Pub. It was open for a short time and then also moved out.

Paddy Duggan's moved out in 2015 and no other business has moved in. Now Chipotle is interested in the location.

According to the Albany Business Review, the plans state that they will demolish the twenty-seven hundred square foot business on the one-third acre. This will make way for a two thousand three hundred forty-three-square-foot Chipotle Mexican Restaurant complete with a patio.

The city of Saratoga Springs needs to give approval before the developer can purchase the property.