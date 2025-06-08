One of Racing's Richest Races Held in Saratoga

Belmont week at Saratoga continues, with large crowds expected this weekend.

If you're a guest from out of town, welcome to the Capital Region - we think you'll love it here! If you're from the Capital Region, this will feel like a home game, so settle in and win BIG.

But horse racing isn't Toga's only bread and butter.

It has world-class spas, a lively downtown, great bars, shops, golf courses, casino nightlife, gourmet restaurants, and SPAC, making it an attractive destination for all walks of life, including the wealthy.

Unfortunately, we can't help you choose which horses to wager on, but we may be able to tell you which celebrities may be in town for the racing festivities.

Celebs Love Saratoga & Could Be Spotted Any Time

Celebrities love Saratoga Springs for various reasons, but the race course is definitely at the top.

Last June, the Belmont Stakes at Saratoga brought out various VIPs.

Some celebrities in attendance included Idina Menzel, who sang "New York, New York" at the track, Joseph Gannascoli, known for playing Vito in "The Sopranos," Dave Portnoy from Barstool, and Bobby Flay, a part-owner of one of last year's competing horses.

It's also worth noting that Jayson Werth was in attendance. He's the former Phillies outfielder who part-owned the winning horse, Dornoch.

Here are a few more you may see in the Spa City this weekend.

