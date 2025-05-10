Best Up-&-Coming Cities In US: 4 New York Cities In Top 50

Upstate New York has been a destination for a lot of people escaping the hustle and bustle of New York City. Many people settle in Upstate New York and start a family or have roots in these areas as they continue to grow. These are the up-and-coming cities forecasted for 2025.

According to Real Estate Witch's 2025 list of up-and-coming cities, four New York locations stood out for their affordability, economic growth, and livability. Three of these cities landed in the top thirty and one snuck into the top fifty. Here’s what earned them these rankings:

Albany (#22)

Albany shines as a state capital with a booming tech sector and stable government employment opportunities. Its affordable housing market and proximity to the Adirondacks and Hudson Valley attract professionals looking for a balance between urban living and outdoor adventures. The city's growing cultural offerings and investments in infrastructure add to its appeal.

Rochester (#26)

With a storied history in innovation, Rochester continues to be a hub for tech and healthcare industries. The city’s affordability, combined with access to the Finger Lakes region for recreation, makes it a hotspot for young professionals and families alike. Its vibrant arts scene and educational institutions further bolster its livability.

Syracuse (#28)

Syracuse is gaining momentum due to its expanding job market and educational opportunities, which are anchored by Syracuse University. The city's affordability and infrastructure upgrades are major draws, while its revitalized downtown and access to scenic outdoor areas contribute to its growing popularity.

Binghamton (#48)

Though smaller, Binghamton is rising thanks to its educational presence (Binghamton University) and an emerging tech sector. Its small-town charm, affordable housing, and community-focused initiatives make it an increasingly attractive place to live.

These cities represent a mix of affordability and opportunity, making them prime destinations for growth in 2025. For the full list, visit Real Estate Witch.