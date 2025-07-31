It's summer vacation time, and now's the perfect opportunity to start planning your getaway. You don't have to go far, you can find many different places with something to offer every kind of family right here in New York State.

New York State offers something for every kind of traveler. There are so many types of destinations. US News and World Report ranked the top fifteen places to take a summer vacation. There are three right here in the Capital Region.

Niagara Falls tops the list. It’s one of those must-see places that’s even more impressive in person, with massive waterfalls and scenic boat rides.

If you’re looking to get outside and unplug, the Adirondacks are a great option. Think peaceful lakes, hiking trails, and cozy cabins. The Finger Lakes region is also a favorite, especially for wine lovers and anyone who enjoys charming small towns and pretty views.

For a relaxing summer getaway, places like Lake George and the Thousand Islands offer that classic vacation vibe with boating, swimming, and plenty of ice cream stands.

While the list includes many quiet spots, it wouldn’t be complete without New York City. There’s just nothing like the energy of the city, whether you’re into museums, shows, or just wandering around.

Other favorites include the Catskills, the Hudson Valley, and Bear Mountain. They are all perfect for a weekend road trip. Whether you’re planning a big adventure or a quick getaway, New York is full of places worth exploring. It’s just a matter of what kind of trip you’re in the mood for.

Here are the fifteen places in New York State that are perfect getaways this summer, whether for a few days or a long-deserved vacation.