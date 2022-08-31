Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination.

For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.

Canva Canva loading...

Whether the backdrop is a green mountainside or a rainbow of fall foliage, it does not get much better than sitting lakeside in the Empire State. Apparently, USA Today readers agree with that sentiment!

Adirondack Inn Named Best Waterfront Hotel In America

Chances are you have spent some time in Lake Placid, and you know there is no such thing as a bad place to stay. It is stunning all around! But a local inn is getting national recognition for all it has to offer. Considering all the awesome waterfront destinations from sea to shining sea, this is pretty big!

USA Today readers have voted the Mirror Lake Inn on Lake Placid as the 5th best waterfront hotel in America. Which is a pretty high honor considering this comes from a nationwide publication. Here is what USA Today has to say about one of our favorite inns:

Mirror Lake Inn Resort & Spa sits directly on the banks of Mirror Lake in Lake Placid, just one block away from Main Street, making it an ideal base for exploring the Upstate town's Olympic heritage. Guests have free reign of indoor and outdoor pools, a private sandy beach, tennis court, fitness center and a boat house equipped with paddle boards, kayaks, row boats and canoes.

We know any time of year Mirror Lake Inn is a stunning destination offering stunning accommodates and views in any season. Looks like this is not a secret to the rest of the country!

See The Stunning Upstate NY Hotel Named Among The Best in the World Travel + Leisure has ranked the top 100 hotels in the world, and one of them is right in our backyard. The gorgeous Lake House on Canandaigua in the Finger Lakes landed at #30 on the list. Here is what Travel +Leisure had to say about the Lake House:

"The Finger Lakes got a near-instant icon when this 124-room lakefront resort opened in 2020. Willowbrook Spa features Nordic-inspired barrel saunas overlooking the lake, along with a calming sunroom and a tranquil garden. Guests can swim in the outdoor pool, soak in the hot tub, or go out on the lake in canoes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards"

Check out the stunning photos of the Lake House on Canandaigua below!

