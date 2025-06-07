America’s Longest Interstate Highway Runs Right Through Upstate New York

America's longest interstate highway that connects the East and West Coasts runs right through the heart of the Captial Region and Upstate New York.

There is just something about the freedom of the open road.

Yes, there are faster and more convenient ways to travel. But pre-booking a flight or train fare does not have the same sense of freedom or spontaneity as deciding to jump in your vehicle for a long road trip.

If there is a mode of travel that encompasses the core American values of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, it is driving and enjoying the freedom of the open road. And some roads offer more of that freedom than others!

Why Does America Have An Interstate Highway System?

According to the US Army, in 1956 President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation that started the U.S. Interstate Highway System (IHS) to improve the efficiency of our roadways and for national defense purposes. Straight one-mile stretches of highway are built into our interstate system if they are ever needed for military aircraft to land and take off.

Popular Mechanics Ranks The Longest U.S. Interstate Highways

The engineering experts at Popular Mechanics have ranked the 7 longest interstates in America, and the longest of them all runs through Upstate New York.

America's longest highway rolls through 13 states, is 3,085 miles long, and connects Boston to Seattle. We are of course talking about Interstate 90!

The list of attractions you can see along Interstate 90 is just as long as the road itself! It takes you to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, Niagara Falls, Buffalo, Chicago, Mount Rushmore, Yellowstone National Park, and so many other amazing national points of interest listed at Big Roads.

Interstate 90 is the perfect highway to build the perfect American road trip around!

