America’s Best Ski Town Is In Upstate New York

Many Americans head to Lake Tahoe or one of the many ski resorts in Colorado. But according to The Travel website, the best ski town is right here in Upstate New York.

If you’re looking for a fantastic ski getaway, you don't have to travel far. Lake Placid in the Adirondacks is a destination that many ski enthusiasts name as the best. This little gem isn't just another ski town; it's got a whole vibe that makes it stand out.

Whiteface Mountain is the star of the show. With the biggest vertical drop east of the Rockies (a whopping 3,430 feet!), it’s got some serious skiing cred. There are 94 trails to explore, so whether you're a beginner or a seasoned pro, there’s something for you. Oh, and here’s the kicker: 99% of those trails have snowmaking, so you’re guaranteed great conditions no matter when you visit.

But Lake Placid isn’t just about what happens on the slopes. This town is packed with history. it hosted the Winter Olympics twice. That Olympic magic still lingers, and you can feel it in the air when you visit. From the cozy lodges to the lively downtown, there’s plenty to do when you’re ready to kick off your ski boots. They have delicious food, unique shops, and many cozy hotels and places to just relax and take it all in.

If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, the fun doesn’t stop there. Lake Placid is tucked into the massive Adirondack Park, so you can mix activities like hiking, ice skating, or even bobsledding into your itinerary. It’s the kind of place where you can have an action-packed trip but still find moments of peace surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty.

With epic skiing, a rich history, and a cozy mountain-town feel, it’s easy to see why Lake Placid has earned a top spot on so many must-visit lists.