Growing up, I loved Star Trek. There was something about the vast technological prowess the show created that offered endless promise, and hopefully, a look into our future.

While we may not have phasers or interstellar vehicles (yet), Albany is about to become home to the world's first working Holodeck...

Verse Immersive in Albany

A new, groundbreaking experience has landed in Albany. Located at ZONE 518, Verse Immersive is a first-of-its-kind augmented reality experience. This is not, as many suspected, VR (Virtual Reality), but instead, AR (augmented reality), where virtual worlds are placed over the real world instead of just looking at a screen on a headset.

There are two distinct experiences you'll be able to jump into right away: Star Walk and Art of the Future. Star Walk will allow you to float through space and control planets with your hands while listening to selected works by Beethoven, while Art of the Future allows you full access to famous works of art and up-and-comers.

What You Need to Know

Verse Immersive is located at 21 Erie Blvd in Albany, and is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. You must book your reservation online, and can choose from a plethora of different times.

Each experience is 20 minutes long, and will cost you $29.50 (plus an extra 99 cents for a booking fee). If you want to knock both out, you can save money and get a package deal for $49.50 (again, plus the booking fee), which will take 40 minutes all in all. Remember to arrive early for time to set up.

