Just when we all need to get out of the cold, another non-stop flight begins this week to sunny Florida.

Albany International Airport is adding a direct flight to Fort Lauderdale this week, which means one more simple escape when we are tired of scraping windshields in the dark.

Allegiant is launching the new nonstop route on Friday, February 13th. The flights will be on Mondays and Fridays. That makes it perfect for a quick weekend getaway or a longer stretch if you want to soak up some sun before coming back to reality. Allegiant already flies to a bunch of spots from Albany, including other cities in Florida, Nashville, and Myrtle Beach, so this new option fits right into their lineup.

Even with this addition, Albany already has direct flights to Fort Lauderdale through JetBlue and Southwest. Florida is clearly a favorite for travelers here. Out of roughly twenty-five nonstop routes from Albany, nine of them head to Florida.

The airport is also in the middle of some big changes. A major terminal expansion is happening, concourse A is getting a refresh, and two new gates are on the way. Plus, Breeze Airways joined the mix in June with new service to Charleston and Raleigh-Durham. It all adds up to more choices with the winter in full swing, and we start dreaming of warmer weather.

Check out all of the nonstop and direct flights from Albany International Airport.