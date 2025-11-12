Albany International Airport just hit three exciting milestones in its one-hundred-million-dollar modernization project. Travelers can now enjoy a new children’s play area, a business center, and a multi-sensory room that offers a calm break from the hustle of travel.

These updates are part of a larger plan supported in part by the Governor’s Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, according to News 10 ABC.

The goal is to keep the airport fresh, welcoming, and competitive while supporting economic growth in the Capital Region. State leaders say these improvements show the momentum behind a larger vision to transform one of the most important travel hubs in upstate New York.

The new business center is designed for people who need to work while waiting for their flights. It includes a conference room, open meeting areas, a reception desk, and small private focus rooms. It gives business travelers a comfortable space to stay productive without wandering through the terminal looking for a quiet spot.

For families, the Adirondack Imaginarium offers hands-on play and art activities for kids. It gives younger travelers something fun to do and gives parents a break while they wait for boarding. Right next door, the new sensory room offers a soothing environment with soft lighting and gentle activities, ideal for anyone who needs a moment to relax before flying.

The full one hundred million dollar modernization will continue through the start of 2027. Work has already begun on updating the ticketing area and departure hall and creating more space for new retail options.