For most, Fake IDs are a novelty. They're something you or your friends got in college to pay for liquor underage, but that's not all they're good for.

These little pieces of plastic can be used for horrible things, can inadvertently cause disaster, and ruin lives, which is why the incident at Albany Airport is particularly troubling.

Smuggling Through An Airport

Now, I may not be the sharpest knife in the drawer, but I'm certainly smart enough to know you do not try to smuggle something illegal through an airport. That's, like, rule number one of flying.

Apparently, Quayshaun Graham of Schenectady didn't get the memo. On December 16th, Graham was caught attempting to smuggle multiple Fake IDs through TSA at Albany International Airport. The agents on duty realized he may be carrying forged documents, but they did not realize the severity of this case.

What Happened After?

When Graham was finally picked up, it was discovered that he was carrying 14 fake IDs. Those included:

5 (Five) Fake Drivers Licenses from 5 different states

6 (Six) Fake Social Security Cards

3 (Three) Fake FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Pilot Licenses

I don't have to tell you that these are dangerous, but especially a forged FAA license. Do you really want someone who's never been in a cockpit before to fly your plane??

He was arrested on the scene, and charged with 14 felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree. He has been released on probation but was arraigned in Colonie Court, and will await his sentencing.

