Pilot Reports Seeing ‘Otherworldly’ Craft in Upstate New York Sky

Pilot Makes Chilling Claim

An airline pilot who wanted to remain anonymous claims that he and his co-pilot were flying into Upstate New York in early August when they had a 10-minute interaction with an unidentified flying object described as a "bright green cigar-shaped craft."

What is a UFO or UAP?

A UFO or UAP is defined as an unidentified flying object or unidentified anomalous phenomenon, which is any perceived airborne, submerged, or transmedial phenomenon that cannot be immediately identified or explained.

attachment-UFO GREEN LIGHTS loading...

The pilot who reported the odd occurrence feared being "grounded" by the airline and didn't speak to anyone on the ground reported the incident to the NUFORC website, an agency used by pilots, military, law enforcement, and civilians to report UFO/UAP sightings.

What Did They See Over Ft. Edward Farmland?

According to the NUFORC report, the incident occurred on August 1st, at approximately 4:00 AM, as they were flying into a local airport to drop off some soldiers returning from basic military training.

"We were over the Fort Edward area over some farmland when my co-pilot pointed toward the mountains and asked what that green thing was. I looked over and realized it was just a solid green light that appeared to hover," he wrote.

Airline pilot claims UFO over Upstate New York, Upstate New York UFO sighting, Washington County New York UFO sighting, 518-news, 518news Ft. Edward Farmland Photo: Google Maps loading...

The unnamed pilot thought it was a tower or something atop the mountain, but his co-pilot, who also witnessed it, said it started moving.

The Object Moved Closer to Them

"I looked over, and it was closer, probably within about 500 ft of us, and it appeared to be flying toward us. I told my co-pilot to turn the cockpit lights on and off, hoping that maybe we would get some sort of response," he wrote on the UFO site.

READ: Eyewitness Claims They Saw an Alien Abduction in Upstate New York

The pilot claims that the green light got brighter after his co-pilot flickered their lights, and then the UFO blinked out, which he says is suspicious "because planes don't just shut their outside lights off in the middle of the night."

attachment-Ft Edward loading...

He says that within about 30 seconds, the object went from being about a mile away to within 500 feet of their aircraft, stating, "This time, I could view it from the side, and I realized that the light was in the shape of a cigar—I would say more like a cigarette because of the length."

According to his first-hand account, the object flew past their plane at a very high rate of speed, and while over the cockpit, he claims that it was about 200 to 300 feet above them.

"It appeared to have rows of windows in the front, no wings whatsoever, and I realized that the green light (was) coming from these bars on the side running the length of this object. He estimates it traveled a mile in "a couple of seconds."

He claims that it was at least two times the size of their plane, making it about the size of a 747.

Did They Report It?

The pilot claims he radioed the control tower to alert them of the situation and asked if any other planes were nearby, but he was told no.

"I asked if we should report this (once they got to the ground), and my co-pilot just stayed silent, staring out the window," he wrote on NUFORC.

When the two pilots touched down, he claimed that a man "wearing a nice blue suit" took them to a small room and asked them what they saw and to draw it out.

Co-Pilot Filed a Formal Report; Grounded the Next Day

The plane's pilot says the man in the blue suit asked if he wanted to file a formal report, and he said "no" and left. Adding that, "my co-pilot did want to file one and ended up grounded the next day."

Airline pilots can be "grounded" by their employers and prevented from flying an aircraft for various reasons, such as illness, misconduct, or technical issues with the aircraft. The term "grounded" literally means the pilot is confined to the ground.

What Did the Pilot Think He Saw?

Despite his eyewitness account and the account of his jarred co-pilot, the pilot who reported the incident stated that he felt like "it was military training. "

"I know there is a National Guard area close to where this took place," he wrote while adding, "I guess I could say it was extraterrestrial, but I just don't buy that....and I say that just in case somebody connected to my company or the local airport finds this report and tries to have me grounded."

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi

See The 10 New York Cities Most Likely To Have Ghost Or UFO Sightings Over the last few years, the discussion of UFOs certainly become a less taboo and more mainstream topic. Even government officials seem to be acknowledging sightings more frequently. Throw in ghost sightings, and there is just a lot of crazy stuff we just cannot explain. It turns out, the state of New York is a hotbed for these "supernatural" sightings. Since these sightings have been recorded, these are the 10 New York cities with the most supernatural occurrences according to Great Lakes Stakes. Including 2 in the Capital Region! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff