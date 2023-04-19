A Rare Look Into the Remarkable Water World of Niagara Falls

It is the largest freshwater ecosystem on Earth with three beautiful falls in two countries and powered by four of the five Great Lakes. Delve into Niagara Falls through the eyes of scientists and naturalists on PBS tonight (April 19th).

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

What Will PBS: Nature Niagara Falls Cover?

Passionate scientists and naturalists uncover the amazing power of Niagara Falls and how that power forged the stone around it. There is also the study of shorebird migration, snowy owls, and prehistoric snapping turtles.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Also in the winter at Niagara Falls, there are eighteen different species of gulls and the most diverse concentrations of these birds in the world. There are fossils that can be traced back over 400 million years old.

The PBS Show Nature: Niagara Fall Airs Tonight on PBS at 8 pm.