Recent Poll Reveals the Dirtiest Cities in Upstate New York
A recent poll reveals that six New York cities are among the dirtiest, with four located in Upstate New York.
Most cities in America would love to be featured in an article or survey highlighting their historical attractions, breathable air, high-paying jobs, affordable living, or spectacular food.
But when it comes to rankings, it's not always glitz and glamour, and sometimes the truth hurts.
A recent poll by LawnStarter.com ranked 303 cities in America as the "Dirtiest Cities in America."
Six cities are in New York State, and four are in Upstate New York.
How Did They Rank The Dirtiest Cities?
The website states that it ranked over 150 of the largest U.S. cities across four categories: pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Naturally, some cities outperform others in specific statistical categories, but the ranking is based on an aggregate score that considers those four factors.
Here are the six cities in New York that LawnStarter.com ranks as some of the dirtiest in the USA.
6 of the New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America
