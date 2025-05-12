Reported Missing Back in November The search for Canadian hiker Leo DuFour began over 6 months ago after being reported missing in the heart of Upstate New York's Adirondack Mountains. Sadly, the search has ended, but at least now, family and friends have the closure they've sought.

DuFour, who had been missing since the end of November, sparked a massive search for the missing 22-year-old, but due to treacherous conditions, it was called off.

Body Found Over the Weekend

According to Adirondack Mountain News , on Saturday, May 10, a hiking party reported discovering human remains off the Allen Mountain trail.

The reports say that Forest Rangers, State Police, and a DEC investigator responded to the scene, where they found the remains and other items belonging to DuFour.

According to the report, both were transported to Albany for autopsy and confirmation.

Hiker missing in Upstate New York Adirondacks, Hiker missing in New York mountains, 518-news, 518news Leo Dufour, a Canadian hiker, went missing in the ADKS in late November. Sadly, his body was found 6 months later in the Adirondacks. Photo: NYSP loading...

Dangerous and Difficult Search

According to the New York State Police, multiple agencies searched for Leo Dufour, 22, from Vaudreuil, Quebec, about 3.5 hours north of Albany, since December 1st.

NYSP says they located Dufour's snow-covered car at the Mt. Adams trailhead. Rangers also situated one set of tracks leading from the subject’s vehicle, but snowfall covered the tracks, hampering any chance of success.

According to the New York State DEC , 59 Forest Rangers searched nearly 400 miles, using two helicopters to transport crews, dropping off supplies, and conducting aerial searches as weather conditions allowed. Unfortunately, after about a week and a half, the Rangers were forced to call off the search for DuFour.

DuFours body found in the Adirondacks, Leo DuFour Upstate New York news, 518-news, 518news Allen Mountain, near Essex, NY, was where hikers found DuFour's body over the weekend. Photo: Google Maps loading...

The NYS DEC posted the following video in December; it'll give you a little perspective on how deep the snow is, making for a treacherous operation. The Ranger in the red coat disappears after taking only a few steps.

New York Forest Rangers search the Adirondacks for a missing hiker, last heard from on Saturday. Photo: NYS DEC New York Forest Rangers search the Adirondacks for a missing hiker, last heard from on Saturday. Photo: NYS DEC loading...

