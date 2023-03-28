50 Large! Powerball Winning Ticket sold at Schenectady Stewart’s

It wasn't the grand prize, but nobody (including the winner) is scoffing at the payout after a Powerball winning ticket was sold at a local Stewart's Shops over the weekend.

Powerball jackpots start in the hundreds of millions, but there's plenty of life-changing money to be had even if you come relatively close.

Another Capital Region winner scored some life-changing money thanks to the NY Lottery.

That was the case on Saturday night when we learned that there was a 50k winner from a ticket sold at the Stewart's on Guilderland Avenue in Rotterdam.

The winning numbers from the $112M Saturday drawing were 15, 17, 18, 47, and 57, and the Powerball was 19, and there was no grand prize or even a second-place winner in Saturday night's drawing according to the NY Lottery.

The biggest payout from Saturday night's Powerball drawing came from a ticket sold in the Capital Region. How much did they win?

The winning ticket worth $50,000 was from an unidentified player who had 4 correct numbers + the Powerplay which paid out the 50K.

The winning numbers for this game are drawn from a field of one to 69.

Then, the Powerball number is drawn from a completely separate field of one to 26, adding even more statistical improbability to an already Herculean fete.

Back in January, there was a million dollar second place winner from a Mega Millions jackpot also sold at a Stewart's, this one was in Troy.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

