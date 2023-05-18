4/5 Stars! Camp Comedy set in the ADKS getting Rave Reviews

Rave reviews!

A soon-to-be-released comedy set in the Adirondacks of Upstate New York could be one of the surprise hits of the summer based on early reviews from critics! See the trailer here.

Theatre Camp

Set for release in theatres on July 14th, Theatre Camp stars Tony Award winners Ben Platt (who plays "Amos") and Molly Gordon (who plays "Rebecca-Diane") star in the new original comedy filmed in New York.

In the film, characters Amos and Rebecca-Diane are lifelong besties who also teach drama at a "rundown camp in Upstate New York."

Things get chaotically comical in the film when the founder of the camp falls into a coma, and the rest of the rag-tag team of camp counselors and teachers must pull everyone together before it's showtime on opening night.

"The kids and counselors at AdirondACTS, a theater camp in upstate New York, struggle to keep the camp going when their founder, Joan, falls into a coma and the camp is taken over by Troy, her crypto-bro son" -Chicagoreader.com

Made in NY

Theater Camp was filmed last summer in parts of the Hudson Valley and on the site of the old Kutz Camp in Warwick, New York. The movie, however, takes place at a fictitious camp in the Adirondacks called "AdirondACTS".

Early reviews for Theatre Camp are very good

The movie won't be coming out until mid-July, but most critics who reviewed the film already say it's fantastic, and Rotten Tomatoes has already given the PG-13 film a score of 81% out of 100.

Eric Childress, Movie Madness Podcast had this to say about the film:

"There is not a minute that went by where I was not laughing hard at a situation, a line reading, an expression by an actor, or something going on in the background. A true laugh-a-minute crowd-pleaser that culminates in something unexpectedly beautiful."

Check out the trailer here!

