30 Amazing Facts about the Astonishing Adirondack Mountains

There's a lot to love about living in the Capital Region, but for me, it's our close proximity to the wonder and beauty that is the Adirondack Mountains. Hikers, campers, wildlife enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and more travel from all over the world to visit our beautiful ADK mountains. From its awe-inspiring high peaks and crystal clear lake, ponds, and streams to its stunning wildlife, our mountains are second to none. And as you'll find, there's no shortage of interesting facts about figures about the mighty ADKs - here are 30 fascinating ones you may not have known!