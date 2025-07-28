Nothing says summer nights like piling in the car and heading to the drive-in. This was such a huge part of my childhood. I can remember going to the Malta Drive-In and seeing iconic movies like Ghostbusters, Grease, and the Indiana Jones movies.

Did you know New York State has more drive-in movie theater screens than anywhere else in the country? That means there's probably one not too far from where you are, especially if you're in the Capital Region, where a few of these retro treasures are still around.

Back in the groovy 1960s, drive-ins were the place to be. There were over 4,000 across the U.S., and New York had about 150 of them. These days, only 23 are still lighting up the big screen here, but they’re still going strong and offering that classic movie-under-the-stars experience. Check them out.