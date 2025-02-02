Your Favorite Starbucks Menu Items Are Disappearing in New York

Almost half of the menu at Starbucks is being cut out, which means some of your favorite items could be gone forever.

Sometimes change can be a little bit scary. It's especially scary once you build a routine around something that you don't have control over, but always expect it to be there. Unfortunately for many Starbucks lovers some of their routine is about to be totally flipped upside down.

The company announced that it would be getting rid of 30% of its menu and revamping it. They say that it is a return to their roots and getting back to what made them Starbucks all those years ago - coffee. They've even introduced free refills, according to Axios.

When will the menu change?

As of right now there is no timeframe for the change to take place. They've just said that it will occur mid year, 2025. With their earning falling 4% they're looking for new ways to attract customers to the store. That also includes changes to mobile ordering as well.

It also looks like it won't be a full 30% change right away. The CEO of Starbucks says they'll see the full changes by the end of 2025.

Starbucks also recently changed their open door policy, making it so that you have to make a purchase in order to use the bathroom or sit in the store. Many people were not happy with this, but they needed a way to put their customers first and that's exactly what they did.

Make sure to go stock up on your favorite cake pops now before they disappear.