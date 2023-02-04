Wow! Dolphins Spotted Swimming In This New York River [Video]
What comes to mind when you think of the Bronx River? Maybe the East River and Westchester County comes to mind but what about the fish? You might expect to find American eel, winter flounder, naked goby and even blacknose dace can be found in the river but certainly not dolphin, right?
Wrong! Dolphin have been spotted in the Bronx River and it's not the first time.
On Thursday January 19th, according to the New York Department of Parks and Recreation, dolphins were spotted swimming in the Bronx River. What the heck are dolphin doing in the Bronx River? Looking for dinner of course.
It’s true—dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River this week! This is great news—it shows that the decades-long effort to restore the river as a healthy habitat is working. We believe these dolphins naturally found their way to the river in search of fish. - NYC Parks via Twitter
CNN reports that this is the first time dolphins have been seen in the Bronx River since 2017. Dolphins were spotted in the East River as recently as last year. NYC Parks restock the river each year and officials believe it is the fresh fish and healthy waterway that brought these dolphin to the Bronx River.