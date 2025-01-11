When Do Girl Scout Cookies Go On Sale In New York?

It's almost that tome of year when we get to load up on some of our favorite season eats, Girl Scout cookies! So when can you buy them in New York?

There are a few things in this world you can always count on. Your property tax bill arriving in early January, rain when you've been planning on golf, and Girl Scout cookies to go on sale.

Everyone has their own favorite cookie to stock up on but the most common question is "when can I start buying them?" That's exactly what we're here to answer today so that there isn't any confusion.

The easiest thing would be wait until one of your family members or a co-worker comes around with that familiar sheet of paper to mark you down for a few boxes, but when will that be starting?

Lucky for all of us the Girl Scouts have a handy little tool on their website to let you know when cookies will be going on sale in your area. It is different for each state, and in 2024 it looks like to cookies began to sell in Upstate New York around February 2nd. In 2025 it looks like the date has been moved up.

According the site for Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York they go on sale around the 23rd or 24th of January in 2025.

Discontinued Cookies for 2025

Also some disappointing news for fans of a couple of cookies this year. They have decided to end the S'mores and Toast-Yay cookies. I had the S'mores one a few times and it was delicious so that will be missed, but I never had a chance to try one of the others.

However it appears that Thin Mints remain safe, so no one needs to panic just yet.