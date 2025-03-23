A man was caught video taping people in a public restroom and has many in the community worried about their safety.

If you've ever been in a public restroom and had the feeling that you're being watched you're not alone and unfortunately for some shoppers that was made into a reality late last year.

Technology has made it easier for people to "catch you in the act." Before you'd have to rely on security cameras to confirm what someone is doing but having a camera in your pocket has proven to be helpful so that law enforcement can help stop these types of situations from happening.

Peeping Tom in New York

Back in December a man was caught video taping people in the restroom at the popular Woodbury Commons outlet mall in Woodbury New York. This popular outlet is just a short ride form the Capital Region and one that many from Upstate New York frequent, especially around the holidays and back to school seasons.

News 12 reports that Roque Sotelo-Martinez, 39 of Newburgh, was caught on tape after a man caught him recording him in the bathrooms at Woodbury commons. He was reportedly arrested for that back in December, but now people are concerned because they've seen him working at the McDonald's in the outlet mall.

Peeping Tom definition

...a person who derives sexual pleasure from secretly watching people undressing or engaging in sexual activity.

Being a peeping tom is classified as unlawful surveillance in New York and is a class E and D felony. You may not end up in jail, but you could be required to register as a sex offender in New York if convicted.