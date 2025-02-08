WARNING: Dangerous Stove Sold In New York, Cause of 28 House Fires

An electric range sold by LG at stores all around the Capital Region has been labeled dangerous after it was found to be the cause of over two dozen house fires.

Half a million stoves around the US, and that includes New York, are now coming with a new warning. After the buttons on the LG Slide-In and Free Standing ranges were said to be unintentionally activated by children or pets the company is taking action. Instead if sending people refunds or recalling the product they're instead sending them stickers to put on the electric ranges.

These particular LG stoves have been determined to be involved in 28 different house fires after the buttons were pressed accidentally. They were sold at multiple locations between 2015 and 2025. Those locations include:

Best Buy

Home Depot

Lowes

Day 2 - GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019 Getty Images loading...

Instead of taking responsibility for the product being unsafe LG is blaming people for not using certain safety features. In a statement LG said they are:

...reminding consumers about our unique safety function called ‘Lock Out’ or ‘Control Lock’ available on LG electric ranges with front-mounted knobs since 2015.

Customers who bought the particular Slide-In Ranges can fill out a form on their website to receive a safety sticker and also instructions on where to put those stickers.

However this seems like a very clever way to get out of paying for damages caused by a product that they created. When over two dozen people have had their homes damaged it's time to make that right and take action, not try to find the easy way out.