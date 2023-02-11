Want to Live On A Shire? Rent This Enchanted Cabin In Coeymans Hollow

According to looper.com, the Lord of the rings movies have generated approximately $6 billion dollars. That means there are a lot of people around the world that love the fantasy, the Hobbits and the landscape of Middle-Earth. Now you can experience your own hobbit magic right here in New York.

Let's take a tour around this enchanted cabin at Magic Forest Farm in Coeymans, NY. It's available to rent via Airbnb.

Get our free mobile app

Magic Forest Farm is a real-life place right here in the capital Region but once you see these pictures and step foot on the property you might feel as if you are on your own English shire.

Airbnb Airbnb loading...

According to the Airbnb listing, you can rent this eco-friendly cabin which was constructed mostly with materials from the 225 acre property. Bring the kids and the pets and go off-grid for $130 a night.

This place truly was magical and beautiful. So many cute towns to explore, good food, fun antiques, there’s a place for everyone there. Even though it was cold out, the cabin was perfectly cozy and made for a great getaway from Manhattan. Will be going back again in the summer to explore the trails and enjoy this gem. If you’re questioning it just book it. - Michael - January 2023

Enchanted Cabin Rental In New York State Rent this Airbnb enchanted cabin located on Magic Forest Farm in Coeymans Hollow, New York. You will feel as if you are in one of the Lord of the Rings movies. Your very own off the grid shire for you and the family to explore.

Mushroom House of New York The outside looks insane but wait until you see the inside of the Mushroom House of New York State.