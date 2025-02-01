Update! Urgent Manhunt in New York

UPDATE: On February 1, 2025, at about 5 a.m., Troopers along with State Police K9 "J" apprehended Torres after locating him inside a home he broke into on Bunker Hill Road in the town of Schodack.

New York State Police warn the public of a suspect that is on the loose and is considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS! If you spot this individual DO NOT APPROACH! Call 911 immediately!

Following a Trooper pursuit that started in Auburn, NY and ended near Exit B1 of the New York State Thruway in Rensselaer County, this subject could be anywhere in New York State at this time. Take a look at the picture and description below.

On Friday January 31st at around 9:30pm, according to a post on the New York State Police Facebook page, Troopers located a vehicle that was wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Auburn, NY. This same vehicle fled a traffic stop in Montgomery County earlier in the day Friday.

New York State Troopers were able to use tire-deflation devices to disable the vehicle near Exit B1 in the Rensselaer County town of Schdack. Two individuals fled the vehicle on foot, one was caught while the other remains at large.

New York State Police are seeking the man they believe is the suspect wanted for that armed robbery in Auburn, 40-year-old Edgardo David Torres. Mr. Torres is described as follows:

Male

5'9" in height

240lbs

Tattoos on his neck

If spotted DO NOT APPROACH

Call 911

