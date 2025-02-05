Urgent: Here’s Why All New Yorkers Should Keep Coffee Grounds In The Basement

A simple trick with coffee now could save you thousands of dollars in costly repairs to your home later.

In this day and age of modern technology sometimes it is the thing that we least suspect that has the most uses for us. Long before heavily market stain removers a little baking soda and club soda could do the trick.

I've even used baking soda and vinegar to clean the drains in my sink when they need to be cleaned. It works, and if you don't believe me try it. It will also awaken the inner middle school science fair participant in you. Yes, it's that fun.

What if I told you that coffee grounds could do more than just wake you up in the morning or provide you with an afternoon boost. It can be used in basements all around New York State.

Read More: Why New Yorkers Should Keep Paper Towels in the Fridge

According to House Digest everyone should have a bowl of coffee grounds in their basement.

Why?

Well, have you ever experienced an odor in your basement that just won't go away? Chances are the answer is yes. It turns out a simple bowl of coffee grounds can help eliminate that smell thanks to the nitrogens it is made up of.

About 2% of coffee grounds is made up of nitrogen, which is pretty much the secret ingredient against those stubborn basement smells. When nitrogen meets up with carbon, it tackles nasty sulfur gas — the main culprit behind those odors that just won't quit.

What's even better is not only can the coffee grounds take care of nasty odors but they also will help with dampness in the basement.

The damp conditions, and poor ventilation. could lead to the development of mold in your basement. Once you have mold develop the coffee is useless, but have it there could help with the conditions and help to prevent it. Right now the cost of mold removal/remediation can range based on how bad it is. It could cost you thousands of dollars if you don't get out in front of that problem.

Just stay vigilant in your efforts to eliminate the odors and moisture. It may require some swapping out of the grounds to keep the process going.