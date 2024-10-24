Upstate New Yorkers Being Targeted By Scammers Claiming to be Amazon

If you get a call from Amazon customer service claiming that someone spent thousands of dollars on your account you could be a potential scam victim.

It seems like now more than ever people are falling victim to scams. The reason why is because we're now so easily accessible. Before it was just the phone you had to worry about, or maybe someone going to door to door, but social media has made scamming people a lot easier.

Just last week I was targeted by someone claiming to be Amazon customer service trying to warn me about activity on my account.

Now obviously I was concerned, but some major red flags went up immediately. Anyone who uses Amazon knows that you can see all of your current and past orders. So while this scammer tried to target me I went right into me Amazon app to see if the supposed activity had taken place.

The person who called me sounded very convincing. They said they were from Amazon and that some had made purchases of $1500. My eyes went wide. However there were no such charges on my account. Red flag. The next one was when they asked me to give them my account number. They'd never ask for that. If they're calling you that have that information.

What was going on was they were attempting to get my account number so that they could scam me. You always need to be on the lookout for this stuff. I hung up and they never even tried to call back. I reported the number to Amazon so they could be aware of them potentially trying to scam other.

It's important to know that Amazon is not going to call you about this kind of activity. You'll likely receive an email or text. Keep that in mind if you get the same kind of call that I did.