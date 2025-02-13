Upstate New York Residents Outraged Over Insanely High National Grid Bills

Utility bills in the winter are no joke, but some of the increases people are seeing on their National Grid bills are having them question the ethics of the company.

The pain of having to pay electric and gas bills is something that can be felt from all corners of the globe. One thing we can all agree on is that no one wants rate hike from the power company. In the case of most of Upstate New York, that would fall to National Grid.

It seems that every year National Grid is able to squeeze the people of the Capital Region for all their pennies, especially during the winter months. The delivery charges are what really add up at those times. Some folks have taken to the popular NextDoor app to voice their frustrations with the company. Many are seeing triple digit increases month over month right now.

What the above post is referring to is the proposed rate increase that most of us will be feeling come spring. This is a rate that NYS politicians voted on and is set to rolled out in April of 2025.

These increases would result in total monthly bill increases for the average residential customer of approximately $18.92 (15%) for electric and $18.34 for gas (20%). The Company states that it is focused on three priorities for these rate filings: (1) continuing to meet its core obligation to deliver safe, reliable energy service to its more than two million customers; (2) enabling customers to affordably meet their energy needs while improving customer service; and (3) supporting the clean energy transition and advancing the goals of New York State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

What many folks are already angry about is that their bills are already climbing without the proposed rate increase that we could all be feeling very soon.

National Grid spent a good chunk of 2024 replacing meters on homes all around the Capital Region. They said it was so you could see your home energy use more, and be able to know how much you're using. Many said that after the new meters were installed their bills went up even more.

The bigger question is will we all be able to afford these skyrocketing utility bills as prices continue to rise, or will someone intervene to stop what can only bee seen and price gouging to many around New York State.